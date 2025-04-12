close global

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton Ferrari gamble confirmed as ‘exciting’ change faces instant backlash

Ferrari have confirmed that they have brought a raft of upgrades to the Bahrain Grand Prix after a disappointing start to the season for Lewis Hamilton.

Sky Sports F1 legend claps back over 'exciting' way to spice up the sport

Martin Brundle has clapped back at Jeremy Clarkson’s suggestion on how to spice up Formula 1, defending the sport from claims that it is boring.

FIA confirm official curfew breach for McLaren F1 team at Bahrain Grand Prix

The FIA have confirmed that McLaren were found to have breached curfew at the Bahrain Grand Prix ahead of the first day of practice this weekend.

F1 champion’s steering wheel COMES OFF at Bahrain Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso's 2025 season has gone from bad to worse during FP2 at the Bahrain Grand Prix, where his steering wheel came off.

FIA announce Max Verstappen engine change at Bahrain Grand Prix

The FIA have confirmed that Max Verstappen’s Red Bull has received engine changes, alongside Yuki Tsunoda's RB21 and the Racing Bulls of Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson.

F1 News Today: Red Bull defeated at Bahrain GP as team boss issues statement over major challenge
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull defeated at Bahrain GP as team boss issues statement over major challenge

  • Yesterday 20:36
F1 News Today: Ferrari boss issues statement as FIA summon personnel for key meeting
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ferrari boss issues statement as FIA summon personnel for key meeting

  • April 10, 2025 15:55

Bahrain Grand Prix

FIA confirm Red Bull change for Bahrain GP after McLaren wing drama

  • 31 minutes ago
Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton Ferrari gamble confirmed as ‘exciting’ change faces instant backlash

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

FIA announce Red Bull penalty verdict as star delivers X-rated response to bizarre punishment - F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:58
F1 Social

Sky Sports F1 legend claps back over 'exciting' way to spice up the sport

  • Yesterday 22:58
Bahrain Grand Prix

FIA announce Max Verstappen engine change at Bahrain Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 21:57
F1 Standings

