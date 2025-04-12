F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton Ferrari gamble confirmed as ‘exciting’ change faces instant backlash
Ferrari have confirmed that they have brought a raft of upgrades to the Bahrain Grand Prix after a disappointing start to the season for Lewis Hamilton.
Sky Sports F1 legend claps back over 'exciting' way to spice up the sport
Martin Brundle has clapped back at Jeremy Clarkson’s suggestion on how to spice up Formula 1, defending the sport from claims that it is boring.
FIA confirm official curfew breach for McLaren F1 team at Bahrain Grand Prix
The FIA have confirmed that McLaren were found to have breached curfew at the Bahrain Grand Prix ahead of the first day of practice this weekend.
F1 champion’s steering wheel COMES OFF at Bahrain Grand Prix
Fernando Alonso's 2025 season has gone from bad to worse during FP2 at the Bahrain Grand Prix, where his steering wheel came off.
FIA announce Max Verstappen engine change at Bahrain Grand Prix
The FIA have confirmed that Max Verstappen’s Red Bull has received engine changes, alongside Yuki Tsunoda's RB21 and the Racing Bulls of Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson.
