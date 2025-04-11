Ferrari roll the dice over Lewis Hamilton gamble at Bahrain Grand Prix

Ferrari have brought a raft of upgrades to the Bahrain Grand Prix but if these changes don't produce the desired result, could the championship challenge already be over for Lewis Hamilton?

The Scuderia will be hoping to join the competition in Sakhir this weekend and have added several updates to their car including revised floor fences, changes to the floor body and edge, their diffuser and their rear wing.

Hamilton in particular will hope that the team can take a huge step forward this weekend after a steady but unimpressive start to the season.

Speaking ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend, Hamilton said: "We’ve got an upgrade this weekend so I’m excited we’re going to hopefully have a bit more downforce. I’m not really feeling a huge amount of issues, just we lack overall performance at the moment, pace-wise, which we hopefully take a step this weekend."

When further asked what he would say to viewers who are waiting for something ‘magical’ from him, Hamilton bluntly responded: "Don’t!"

"Simple as that, don’t wait for anything just watch and enjoy, we’re working as hard as we can so that’s all I can say, I have nothing else to add for that."

Is the Bahrain GP Ferrari’s last chance to impress?

However, if these updates do not produce the intended result of bringing Ferrari closer to constructors' leaders McLaren, are their championship dreams over at the Bahrain GP?

If these upgrades do not work, Ferrari have nothing to fall back on, and may have to be content with fighting for fourth and fifth as their rivals enjoy frequent trips to the podium.

Hamilton currently languishes behind Alex Albon in the drivers’ standings, and has only managed to collect 15 points over the first three rounds.

To put that in perspective he is already 47 points behind championship leader Lando Norris, with almost two victories between them points-wise and following another lacklustre weekend last time out, the seven-time champion's only positivity seeming to stem from the hope these upgrades represented.

If Ferrari want to establish themselves as championship contenders once again this year, these upgrades need to work in Bahrain, or else they and star signing Hamilton will find themselves so far behind their rivals that they won’t be able to catch up, crushing the dreams of the Tifosi.

