FIA confirm Red Bull change for Bahrain GP after McLaren wing drama

The FIA have confirmed that Red Bull are running a modified front wing this weekend, having published their 'car presentation submissions' document.

Max Verstappen's team have been searching for stability and regular performance early on their 2025 campaign, although the Dutchman has battled his car to now sit just a point off the championship lead.

A brilliant win last weekend in Japan hauled Verstappen up to second in the drivers' championship, just that single point behind leader Lando Norris despite his struggles with the RB21.

An FIA document revealed that Red Bull will be running a 'new longer chord flap' on their front wing, with added detail stating: "By extending the chord, the wing load potential is lifted giving more scope to attain the targeted aerobalance with the suite of rear wings available."

Red Bull vs McLaren wing battle

The FIA announced shortly before the start of the season that they will clamp down on wing flex from the Spanish Grand Prix onwards, a nasty surprise for some teams who had built their 2025 plans on emulating McLaren's dominant wing design from last season.

It is unclear whether Red Bull's new wing design is intended to get them in line with the incoming rules or to improve their performance in the here and now.

A clip of an apparently very flexible McLaren rear wing went viral on social media this week ahead of the action in Bahrain after being reposted by Jos Verstappen, but the younger Verstappen brushed aside questions about the clip from the media.

Speaking ahead of the Bahrain GP weekend, the Red Bull star said: "I don’t make the rules and I’m also not the one enforcing them. What I see, probably a lot of people see, but that’s it."

Asked if he believed teams were operating on the same level when it came to wing flex, he added: "Well, if it’s allowed, then yes, right? I mean, everyone is always naturally pushing the boundaries, and it’s up to the FIA to decide what is allowed."

