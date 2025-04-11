Jos Verstappen shares 'monster' McLaren flexi-wing post

Jos Verstappen has shared a post on social media which compared McLaren's rear wing in Japan to a 'monster'.

The use of flexi-wings in Formula 1 was a topic of significant debate last season, with many teams complaining about their implementation.

It was eventually decided that all 10 teams' designs were indeed legal, but the FIA - the sport's governing body - issued new guidance for 2025 in an attempt to address any lingering concerns.

Flexi-wings enable teams to run their cars with increased downforce in the corners without sacrificing straight-line speed, and Jos Verstappen - father of defending champion Max - has suggested that he believes McLaren are walking a fine line when it comes to following the rules, by reposting a social media image.

The original post shared on social media platform X read: "Yeah the season definitely starts in Spain, McLaren is a monster when it comes to wing flex."

Big changes coming at Spanish Grand Prix

Strict new rules are set to be introduced on front wings at this season's Spanish Grand Prix on June 1, a decision Red Bull boss Christian Horner previously questioned.

Horner was subsequently backed up by team director Helmut Marko, who described it as 'insane' that new rules would be enforced mid-season rather than from the off.

McLaren have been able to capitalise on the current parameters regarding both front and rear wings, and have made a blistering start to the new campaign.

Spearheaded by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the iconic British outfit already hold a sizeable advantage over their rivals at the top of the constructors' standings ahead of round four in Bahrain this weekend.

But despite it being confirmed that McLaren will have to make alterations to their car design before arriving at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has insisted that the team's pursuit of more silverware won't be disrupted.

"No headache at all," said the Italian back in February. "We don't have to make many adjustments at all for the start of the season, there will be a small adjustment required from race nine."

