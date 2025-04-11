F1 News Today: McLaren announce iconic return as British driver ABSENT at Bahrain Grand Prix

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has issued an exciting statement following an official announcement over a return to a legendary racing event for the team.

Mercedes announce George Russell FP1 absence at Bahrain Grand Prix

Mercedes have announced that George Russell will miss one session at this weekend's Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Geri Halliwell hails ICON in emotional meeting

Geri Halliwell-Horner, former Spice Girl and wife of Red Bull's Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner, has hailed a pop icon during an emotional meeting in America.

Key FIA figure issues scathing resignation statement on eve of Bahrain Grand Prix

The deputy president for sport for Formula 1's official governing body has resigned with immediate effect ahead of this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.

F1 star admits unusual Valentino Rossi ambition

Mercedes Formula 1 star Kimi Antonelli has suggested that he wants to become like motorsport legend Valentino Rossi, a racer who won seven world championships in his sport.

