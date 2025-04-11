close global

F1 News Today: McLaren announce iconic return as British driver ABSENT at Bahrain Grand Prix

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has issued an exciting statement following an official announcement over a return to a legendary racing event for the team.

Mercedes announce George Russell FP1 absence at Bahrain Grand Prix

Mercedes have announced that George Russell will miss one session at this weekend's Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Geri Halliwell hails ICON in emotional meeting

Geri Halliwell-Horner, former Spice Girl and wife of Red Bull's Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner, has hailed a pop icon during an emotional meeting in America.

Key FIA figure issues scathing resignation statement on eve of Bahrain Grand Prix

The deputy president for sport for Formula 1's official governing body has resigned with immediate effect ahead of this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.

F1 star admits unusual Valentino Rossi ambition

Mercedes Formula 1 star Kimi Antonelli has suggested that he wants to become like motorsport legend Valentino Rossi, a racer who won seven world championships in his sport.

F1 News Today: Ferrari boss issues statement as FIA summon personnel for key meeting
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ferrari boss issues statement as FIA summon personnel for key meeting

  • Yesterday 15:55
F1 News Today: Ferrari boss teases Leclerc jealousy as Hamilton celebrates stunning win
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ferrari boss teases Leclerc jealousy as Hamilton celebrates stunning win

  • April 9, 2025 21:30

Latest News

Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

  • 1 minute ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: McLaren announce iconic return as British driver ABSENT at Bahrain Grand Prix

  • 45 minutes ago
GPFans Recap

Official Jack Doohan statement issued as Alpine driver faces HUGE scare - F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:56
F1 Social

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet baby gender reveal teased

  • Yesterday 22:55
F1 Social

Geri Halliwell hails ICON in emotional meeting

  • Yesterday 21:59
Latest F1 News

Colapinto survives big scare in private Alpine test

  • Yesterday 20:54
F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

F1 Standings

