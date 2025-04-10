Geri Halliwell hails ICON in emotional meeting

Geri Halliwell-Horner, former Spice Girl and wife of Red Bull's Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner, has hailed a pop icon during an emotional meeting in America.

Halliwell recently embarked on an exciting book tour across the pond for her latest release, Rosie Frost Ice on Fire which was made available to the public earlier this month.

During her tour abroad, 'Ginger Spice' appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show with pop icon Kelly Clarkson, where the duo discussed Halliwell's new book and her life, discussing how she balances being a mother with pursuing her creative writing.

The 52-year-old shares an eight-year-old son with Red Bull boss Horner, who she married in 2015 in Bedfordshire in the United Kingdom, but the family will be temporarily apart as Halliwell continues on her stateside book tour, which is set to conclude later this week.

Geri Halliwell-Horner in emotional meeting with Kelly Clarkson

In her recent appearance on the popular show, Halliwell praised Clarkson for her career and professional pivot which has evidently paid off given the popular status of her TV show.

"I know I'm here to talk about me but actually I want to talk about you," Halliwell greeted Clarkson, stopping her in her tracks with an array of compliments, leading to an emotional exchange.

She continued to say: "How amazing you have been in your life, really, everyone needs to acknowledge.

"Kelly, sometimes we get along in our lives and we just get on with it, and to acknowledge your path from going where you were as a singer, before that you were talking about your upbringing, and then being an idol and then you've had two children, and you've pivoted and made your own show, you've had books out, then she's got her own record company, she's amazing," Halliwell said, leading the crowd to conduct a large round of applause for Clarkson who became emotional over Halliwell's praise.

The singer and TV host responded: "I'm having an out-of-body experience because I'm playing it real cool, obviously I'm a huge Spice Girls fan," she chuckled, before Halliwell stood up to embrace the fellow star.

The wholesome clip displaying Halliwell's support of pop icon Clarkson was posted to The Kelly Clarkson Show's Instagram page where the caption read: "The love is mutual!."

