Mercedes announce George Russell FP1 absence at Bahrain Grand Prix

Mercedes have announced that George Russell will miss one session at this weekend's Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

The British racer is set to vacate his seat for Friday's FP1 in Sakhir, with the team's test and reserve driver Frederik Vesti taking his spot.

The switch falls in line with F1 regulations which stipulate that every driver on the grid must hand over their seat to a rookie for two sessions in 2025, and this will be the Dane's third appearance in an F1 session, having previously featured in both Mexico and Abu Dhabi practice in 2023.

In a statement published on the Mercedes website, the 23-year-old said: "I am really looking forward to getting my first taste of the W16 in FP1 in Bahrain.

"Being able to put all of my simulator work into practice on the track is a really exciting prospect for me.

"At the start of the year, I set myself the goal of maximising every chance I get behind the wheel of an F1 car in 2025, and that is what I hope to achieve in Bahrain.

"I will be doing everything I can to help the team, George, and Kimi get set for the rest of the weekend. I am grateful to Mercedes for once again giving me this opportunity.”

Mercedes looking to maintain positive momentum

The Silver Arrows have made an encouraging start to the campaign, easing fears over a potential hangover following the departure of Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton made the switch to Ferrari during the off-season, with 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli arriving in his place.

But the rookie has seamlessly settled into life in F1, scoring points on each of his first three outings, including in Japan last weekend, where he became the youngest ever driver to lead a grand prix.

His team-mate Russell, meanwhile, followed up back-to-back podium finishes with a solid drive in Suzuka to come home fifth.

The duo's combined points tally of 75 has seen their team emerge as an unlikely challenger to McLaren for the constructors' title, and they currently sit second in the standings ahead of Red Bull and Ferrari.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce inspection as TWO teams summoned ahead of Bahrain GP

Related