close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Mercedes announce George Russell FP1 absence at Bahrain Grand Prix

Mercedes announce George Russell FP1 absence at Bahrain Grand Prix

Mercedes announce George Russell FP1 absence at Bahrain Grand Prix

Mercedes announce George Russell FP1 absence at Bahrain Grand Prix

Mercedes have announced that George Russell will miss one session at this weekend's Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

The British racer is set to vacate his seat for Friday's FP1 in Sakhir, with the team's test and reserve driver Frederik Vesti taking his spot.

The switch falls in line with F1 regulations which stipulate that every driver on the grid must hand over their seat to a rookie for two sessions in 2025, and this will be the Dane's third appearance in an F1 session, having previously featured in both Mexico and Abu Dhabi practice in 2023.

In a statement published on the Mercedes website, the 23-year-old said: "I am really looking forward to getting my first taste of the W16 in FP1 in Bahrain.

"Being able to put all of my simulator work into practice on the track is a really exciting prospect for me.

"At the start of the year, I set myself the goal of maximising every chance I get behind the wheel of an F1 car in 2025, and that is what I hope to achieve in Bahrain.

"I will be doing everything I can to help the team, George, and Kimi get set for the rest of the weekend. I am grateful to Mercedes for once again giving me this opportunity.”

Mercedes looking to maintain positive momentum

The Silver Arrows have made an encouraging start to the campaign, easing fears over a potential hangover following the departure of Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton made the switch to Ferrari during the off-season, with 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli arriving in his place.

But the rookie has seamlessly settled into life in F1, scoring points on each of his first three outings, including in Japan last weekend, where he became the youngest ever driver to lead a grand prix.

His team-mate Russell, meanwhile, followed up back-to-back podium finishes with a solid drive in Suzuka to come home fifth.

The duo's combined points tally of 75 has seen their team emerge as an unlikely challenger to McLaren for the constructors' title, and they currently sit second in the standings ahead of Red Bull and Ferrari.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce inspection as TWO teams summoned ahead of Bahrain GP

Related

Mercedes George Russell Frederik Vesti
F1 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Sakhir
Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Sakhir

  • Today 14:46
FIA summon Ferrari and Mercedes ahead of Bahrain GP
FIA News

FIA summon Ferrari and Mercedes ahead of Bahrain GP

  • Today 08:27

Latest News

F1 Social

Geri Halliwell hails ICON in emotional meeting

  • 7 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Colapinto survives big scare in private Alpine test

  • 1 hour ago
McLaren

McLaren chief issues official statement as team announce iconic return

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Mercedes announce George Russell FP1 absence at Bahrain Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
FIA News

Key FIA figure issues scathing resignation statement on eve of Bahrain Grand Prix

  • Today 17:54
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ferrari boss issues statement as FIA summon personnel for key meeting

  • Today 15:55
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x