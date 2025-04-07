Ferrari F1 boss hits back over 'false' Lewis Hamilton criticism

Ferrari Formula 1 boss Fred Vasseur has fired back over criticism of star driver Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time world champion completed his blockbuster switch from the Mercedes during the off-season, and has made no secret of his desire to get back in contention for titles after enduring a barren spell at the Silver Arrows.

However, that period - coupled with a low-key start to life at Ferrari - have prompted some to suggest that the 40-year-old's best days are now behind him, a notion which Vasseur strongly pushes back on.

Speaking to L'Equipe, the Frenchman pointed to Hamilton's incredible performance for Mercedes on his final appearance with the team last season, where he showcased his supreme talent to storm through the field.

”You have to admit that some of the criticism has been...very harsh," said Vasseur. "Thinking that Hamilton is worn out, out of date, is harsh. And what's more, it's false.

“Look at his last race last year, he started 16th and finished fourth, overtaking his team-mate.”

Hamilton endures slow start to life at Ferrari

Hamilton has yet to find that type of form so far this season as he settles into his new surroundings alongside Charles Leclerc, but did enjoy a rare moment of celebration in China last month as he clinched his first-ever sprint victory.

His weekend in Shanghai soon turned sour though, after both he and Leclerc were disqualified following Sunday's showpiece having breached FIA regulations.

As things stand following last weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, the 105-time race winner currently occupies eighth spot in the drivers' championship having accumulated just 15 points to date.

With Leclerc just five points better off, the pressure is already on both drivers to pick up their performances quickly or else they can wave goodbye to their chances of challenging for the drivers' championship.

Ferrari also have plenty of work to do in order to make ground on their rivals in the constructors' standings.

Having taken the fight to the the final day in 2024 before coming up just short against McLaren, the team entered this season with high hopes that they could go one better.

But with round four in Bahrain coming up this weekend, they are already a long way behind the reigning champions, with Mercedes and Red Bull also ahead in the pecking order.

