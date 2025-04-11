Ex-FIA chief issues official statement on 'challenging' hierarchy after shock exit

Former FIA CEO Natalie Robyn has issued a statement following the shock resignation of one of the organisation's key figures.

On Thursday, the deputy president of sport for Formula 1's governing body, Robert Reid, took to social media to declare that he would be stepping down from his role with immediate effect.

Reid - an ex-World Rally Championship co-driver to 2001 champion Richard Burns - delivered a scathing assessment of the FIA in a stunning Instagram post, insisting that it was no longer possible for him to continue in the position he had held since 2021 'in good faith'.

Robyn spent 18 months as CEO of the FIA before stepping down in May 2024, and speaking to BBC Sport in the wake of Reid's bombshell resignation, said that his decision suggested that there are still many deep-rooted problems existing within the organisation.

"During my tenure as CEO, I worked under challenging circumstances to strengthen the federation's governance framework and upgrade its operational transparency," she admitted.

"The resignation of the deputy president of sport clearly indicates there are serious ongoing structural challenges.

"When professional processes are not adhered to and stakeholders are excluded from decision-making, it undermines the foundation of a strong organisation.

"I am saddened to see these developments, as they threaten both the credibility and the long-term effectiveness of an important institution."

Pressure builds on Mohammed Ben Sulayem

Speaking about Reid’s resignation, Robyn added: "I worked closely with Robert during my time at the FIA and I have a great deal of respect for him and of course his commitment to the future of motorsport."

Reid is the latest in a long line of high-profile departures from the FIA over the past year, with president Mohammed Ben Sulayem subject to intense scrutiny over his role in each.

Robyn's exit was quickly followed by that of the head of the audit committee Bertrand Badre and audit committee member Tom Purves, who were both relieved of their duties shortly after.

Compliance officer Paolo Basarri, who looked into allegations that Ben Sulayem interfered in the race operations on two occasions in 2023, allegations he was cleared of, was also sacked in November.

Reid was one of two figures barred from the latest meeting of the FIA world motorsport council alongside Motorsport UK chairman David Richards, with the pair reportedly refusing to sign a non-disclosure agreement at the request of the FIA boss.

The surprise announcement comes ahead of round four of the 2025 F1 season at the Bahrain Grand Prix, where defending world champion Max Verstappen will hope to make it back-to-back victories having secured his first win of the year in Japan last weekend.

