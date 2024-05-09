FIA in disarray as MASS EXODUS continues
Natalie Robyn, the first CEO of the FIA, is set to leave her role at motorsport's governing body after just 18 months.
Her exit comes after three other high profile departures at the body were announced at the end of last year, including former single-seat technical director Tim Goss and sporting director Steve Nielsen.
Deborah Mayer, who headed the FIA's commission for women, also left the organisation in December.
Robyn's exit signals continued difficulties for the FIA, whose President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, has been embroiled in a series of controversies.
Ben Sulayem was cleared of wrongdoing after accusations of interference in two 2023 races earlier this year, allegations that prompted the FIA Ethics Committee to investigate his conduct. On top of this, Ben Sulayem is also currently involved in a lawsuit brought forward by Susie Wolff, the F1 Academy managing director and wife of Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.
FIA troubles continue as Robyn leaves
Robyn joined the FIA in 2022 after senior management stints at Volvo, Nissan and DaimlerChrysler.
She was appointed as the governing body's first ever CEO, in a restructuring of the hierarchy, however that honour has only lasted 18 months as Robyn seeks to 'pursue opportunities outside of the FIA', an official statement read.
Robyn said on her departure: “Performing in the role of CEO at the FIA has been an enormous privilege, and I am grateful to have directed a programme of restructuring and reform.
“Now is the time to step away in the knowledge that the organisation is better placed for the challenges which lie ahead.
“I take great pride in my role in advancing the FIA's transformation across both Sport and Mobility, and I am pleased to leave an organisation comprised of a wonderful team of talented and dedicated individuals.”
Ben Sulayem added: “Natalie’s appointment was notable as the first CEO in the history of the FIA.
"She has contributed greatly to a wide-ranging re-organisation of our operational and management structure as well as our financial sustainability. On behalf of the FIA, I wish her well in her future endeavours.”
