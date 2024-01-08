FIA exodus continues as ANOTHER senior figure quits

close global

F1 News

Tim Goss, the single-seater technical director at the FIA, has bid adieu to his role, marking the departure of the third high-profile figure in the past month.

Goss's exit follows the recent resignations of sporting director Steve Nielsen and Deborah Mayer, the head of the FIA's commission for women, highlighting a significant shake-up within the organisation.

The FIA has appointed Tim Malyon, who has served as the safety director since 2021, to step into Nielsen's shoes.

Goss's departure leaves a notable void in the single-seater technical director role, with the organisation yet to announce a successor.

Nikolas Tombazis said he was disappointed by Tim Goss' departure
Tim Goss spent a large portion of his career as technical director of McLaren F1

Tombazis: Goss going in new direction

"We are disappointed to lose a person of Tim's calibre from the organisation," Nikolas Tombazis said as per BBC Sport.

"Tim has played a major part in the technical department and has always operated to the highest level.

"We understand that his career is taking a new direction going forward and we support and respect his desire to pursue another path."

An FIA statement quoted Goss saying that the FIA are on a 'firm footing' heading into the 2026 regulation changes.

"I believe the organisation is on a firm footing in terms of technical expertise for the tasks which lie ahead - particularly the introduction of the 2026 regulations," he said.

