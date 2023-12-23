FIA director QUITS after less than a year

Sam Cook

Saturday 23 December 2023 18:57

Steve Nielsen has left his role as sporting director with the FIA after less than a year in the job.

The Brit was appointed to the role last January, with his job to improve the FIA's race control operations having seen multiple controversies in Formula 1 in recent years.

Although there has been no reason given for Nielsen's departure, BBC Sport are reporting that he has been unhappy with various aspects of his role.

The news follows what has been a turbulent month for Formula 1's governing body, after being widely criticised for their handling of the Wolffs' conflict of interest story.

Lewis Hamilton labelled the FIA's apology to Susie Wolff 'not acceptable' after they released a statement saying that there was no investigation into Wolff and her husband Toto's conduct, despite reports on the contrary.

Steve Nielsen was appointed to his role in January 2023

The FIA have had a difficult December

Susie and Toto Wolff were allegedly the centre of a conflict of interest investigation earlier this month

FIA's rotten month

That particular incident furthered the strains between Formula One Management (FOM) and the FIA, before it was announced that chairman Mohammed Ben Sulayem had been admitted to hospital.

This news of Nielsen's departure only compounds what has been a rotten December for the organisation.

