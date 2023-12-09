Hamilton blasts 'unacceptable' FIA over controversial Wolff saga

Sam Cook

Saturday 9 December 2023 12:27

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has said that the FIA's treatment of F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff has been 'unacceptable' after a tumultuous week.

Wolff - and her husband Toto Wolff, Mercedes team principal - were claimed to be under investigation for an alleged conflict of interest due to their differing roles within the sport.

After almost a full week of accusations and speculation, it was announced late on Thursday evening in an FIA statement that, in fact, there was no ongoing investigation 'involving any individuals'.

Wolff vowed to find out who had 'misled the media' throughout the week, while Mercedes F1 team said that a legal exchange with the FIA was ongoing.

Susie Wolff is now the managing director of F1 Academy

Toto and Susie Wolff have been accused of an alleged conflict of interest

Susie Wolff has been embroiled in a tough situation with the FIA in the last few days

Hamilton criticises FIA

Now, as a number of key personnel arrived at the FIA gala, which was rather poorly timed given the disagreements over the matter between the FIA and Formula One Management, Hamilton has given his thoughts on the whole incident.

"A disappointing week really to see that the governing body of our sport has sought to question the integrity of one of the most incredible female leaders we've ever had in our sport, with Susie Wolff, without questioning, without any evidence," he told media.

"And then just saying sorry at the end, and that's just unacceptable.

"There is a constant fight to really improve diversity and inclusion within the industry. It seems there are certain individuals in the leadership within the FIA that, every time we try to make a step forward, they try to pull us back, and that has to change."

