F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff has said that the sport 'must do better', after claims of a conflict of interest aimed at both herself and husband Toto Wolff resulted in the FIA revealing that there was no ongoing investigation into the pair.

The story broke earlier this week about a potential conflict of interest, with Toto Wolff's role as Mercedes team principal leading to the pair allegedly being privy to information not typically accessible.

While Susie Wolff issued a statement claiming the complaints were 'deeply insulting' and 'misogynistic', Formula 1 teams rushed to distance themselves from the saga, all claiming they had not complained about the former racing driver.

The FIA then revealed that, in fact, there was no ongoing investigation 'involving any individual', leading to confusion as to where the story may have come from in the first place.

Wolff's alleged conflict of interest

Now, Wolff has reacted to the FIA statement, taking to Instagram to demand better from both the sport and the media.

"When I saw the statement issued by the FlA yesterday evening, my first reaction was: 'Is that it?'," Wolff said.

"For two days, insinuations have been made about my integrity in public and through background briefings, but nobody from the FIA has spoken to me directly.

"I might have been collateral damage in an unsuccessful attack on somebody else, or the target of a failed attempt to discredit me personally, but I have worked too hard to have my reputation called into question by an unfounded press release.

"We have come a long way as a sport," she continued.

"I was extremely thankful for the unified support of the Formula One teams. I have worked with so many passionate women and men at Fl and the FIA, who have the very best interests of our sport at heart.

"However, this episode has so far taken place without transparency or accountability. I have received online abuse about my work and my family. I will not allow myself to be intimidated and intend to follow up until I have found out who has instigated this campaign and misled the media.

"What happened this week is simply not good enough. As a sport, we must demand, and we deserve, better."

Mercedes also released a statement via X on behalf of team boss Toto Wolff, claiming that there are now 'legal exchanges' ongoing with the FIA.

"We understand that there is significant media interest in the events of this week. We are currently in active legal exchange with the FIA," the statement revealed.

"We await full transparency about what took place and why, and have expressly reserved all legal rights.

"Therefore we ask for your understanding that we will not be commenting officially for now, but we will certainly address the matter in due course."

