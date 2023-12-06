Wolff hits back at 'insulting' allegations amid FIA investigation

Matthew Hobkinson

Wednesday 6 December 2023 11:27

F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff has stated that she is 'deeply insulted' by allegations aimed at her and Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, after the FIA opened up an investigation regarding a potential conflict of interest.

Wolff and her husband are understood to be at the centre of an FIA investigation over a potential conflict of interest that alleges the pair are benefitting from the passing of confidential information to one another in their respective roles.

Although neither of the Wolffs, nor Mercedes, have officially been named by the FIA, the team recently posted a statement defending themselves in the light of certain accusations coming to light.

On Tuesday, the sport's governing body said: "The FIA is aware of media speculation centred on the allegation of information of a confidential nature being passed to an F1 team principal from a member of FOM personnel.

Susie Wolff is managing director of the Formula 1 Academy series

Her husband, Toto Wolff, is the team principal of the Formula 1 Mercedes team

An FIA investigation has now been opened regarding an alleged conflict of interest between the pair

"The FIA Compliance Department is looking in to the matter."

And now Susie has taken to social media to hit back any and all allegations that have been made against her, something she believes is rooted in 'misogynistic behaviour'.

Wolff denies allegations

“I am deeply insulted but sadly unsurprised by the public allegations that have been made this evening,” she penned.

“It is disheartening that my integrity is being called into question in such a manner, especially when it seems to be rooted in intimidatory and misogynistic behaviour, and focused on my marital status rather than my abilities.

“Throughout my career in motorsport, I have encountered and overcome numerous obstacles and I refuse to let these baseless allegations overshadow my dedication and passion for F1 Academy.

“As a woman in this sport, I have faced my fair share of challenges but my commitment to breaking down barriers and paving the way for future generations to succeed remains unwavering.

“In the strongest possible terms, I reject these allegations.”

