Mercedes F1 team issue official response to FIA investigation

In an official statement from the Formula 1 team, Mercedes have rejected claims that seemingly place them at the heart of an FIA investigation regarding a potential conflict of interest.

Although the FIA have not named any of the parties involved, it is understood that team principal Toto Wolff and his wife, Susie, are at the centre of the investigation.

It is thought there is concern from rival F1 team principals due to the implication that the couple would be able to pass confidential information to one another owing to Susie's role as managing director for the Formula 1 Academy series.

"The FIA is aware of media speculation centred on the allegation of information of a confidential nature being passed to an F1 team principal from a member of FOM personnel," a statement from the governing body read.

"The FIA Compliance Department is looking in to the matter."

Toto Wolff and Susie Wolff are allegedly at the heart of an FIA investigation

Susie Wolff is the managing director of the F1 Academy

The FIA have reportedly launched a probe after complaints from team bosses

And now the Silver Arrows have responded to the allegations, stating their innocence as well as a level of surprise to the way in which they became aware of the investigation.

"We note the generic statement from the FIA this evening, which responds to unsubstantiated allegations from a single media outlet, and the off-record briefing which has linked it to the Team Principal of Mercedes-AMG F1.

"The Team has received no communication from the FIA Compliance Department on this topic and it was highly surprising to learn of the investigation through a media statement.

"We wholly reject the allegation in the statement and associated media coverage, which wrongly impinges on the integrity and compliance of our Team Principal.

"As a matter of course, we invite full, prompt, and transparent correspondence from the FIA Compliance Department regarding this investigation and its contents."

