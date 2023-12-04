Hamilton reveals true feelings on winning titles at Red Bull

Shay Rogers

Monday 4 December 2023 20:57

Lewis Hamilton has refuted suggestions that he should join Red Bull to win another title, insisting that doing so with Mercedes would be better for his legacy.

The seven-time world champion was denied a record-breaking eighth world championship by Max Verstappen on the final lap of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021.

Since that day, he has yet to return to the top step of a Formula 1 podium and has struggled behind the wheel of poor Mercedes machinery.

Last week, it was sensationally revealed that Hamilton's father had made attempts to contact Red Bull regarding a seat in the future.

READ MORE: Hamilton FIRES back at 'stirring' Horner over Red Bull switch claims

Lewis Hamilton was overtaken by Max Verstappen on the final lap of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The seven-time world champion is desperate to win another title with Mercedes

Hamilton honesty

But Hamilton remains firmly committed to the Silver Arrows, with his focus on helping them develop a challenger capable of overthrowing Red Bull.

"Every driver here looks at the Red Bull car and would love to drive that car," Hamilton told the media.

"I am not saying that I wouldn't love to drive that car and feel how good it is, every driver would feel that.

"We've had two difficult years, and if we work towards being that car, it is going to be a way better feeling than stepping into the best car.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have struggled at the hands of poor Mercedes development

"That wouldn't do much for me, in the sense of stepping into the car that is the most dominant of all time.

"Working with my team to build and be able to beat them, that would be better for my legacy."

With less than three months to go until the start of next season in Bahrain, Hamilton will hope that his team can pull out all the stops to give him a title-contending car.

But, having reserved their resources to develop the RB20, Red Bull could be tougher than ever for Mercedes to usurp, especially with the W15 expected to play host to a new aerodynamic concept.

READ MORE: F1 pundit questions Horner for spilling Hamilton secrets