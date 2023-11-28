F1 pundit questions Horner for spilling Hamilton secrets

Sam Cook

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has had his say on Lewis Hamilton's apparent talks with Red Bull, telling viewers not to trust Christian Horner with secrets.

The Red Bull team principal told the Daily Mail that a member of Hamilton's team had contacted him about a potential move to the world champions, before he signed a new contract with Mercedes.

After Hamilton had accused Horner of 'stirring things', the Red Bull man confirmed to Sky Sports F1 that it was Anthony Hamilton, father of the seven-time world champion, who had reached out to him.

He did also admit that it was a 'bit of a non-story', as Sergio Perez is contracted with the team until the end of 2024.

Ted talks

Kravitz has now given joking words of advice for dealing with Horner.

"Do we have to say anything about the Christian Horner and the 'was Lewis Hamilton going to go to Red Bull story?'" he said on 'Ted's Notebook' in Abu Dhabi.

"Well, what I'll say about this is clearly, don't tell Christian Horner any secrets, because he's going to blab them.

"How does Anthony Hamilton feel about Christian Horner basically saying 'yeah, yeah, you know those conversations we were having? I'm just going to let everybody know.'

"Did he ask Anthony Hamilton if he could say 'I'm just going to basically blab about the chats we were having about whether Lewis wants to come to Red Bull?'

"There’s a life tip for you, if you've got a secret, don't tell Christian Horner, because six months down the line... Maybe, to be fair to Christian, there is a statute of limitations here.

"Or maybe he did check with Anthony before he gave the interview with the Daily Mail where he blurted out this whole conversation."

