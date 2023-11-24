Horner names huge Hamilton figure in talks over Red Bull move

Sam Cook

Christian Horner has revealed that he did have conversations with Anthony Hamilton regarding the future of both Sergio Perez and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Earlier in the week, Horner made comments to the Daily Mail which suggested that members of Hamilton's team had contacted him directly about the possibility of the Brit teaming up with Max Verstappen, before he signed his new contract with Mercedes.

In response, Hamilton said that he didn't know where the story had come from, claiming that Horner was just 'stirring things.'

Now, Horner has clarified his original comments, stating that it was Hamilton's father, whom the Mercedes man shares a very close relationship with, that contacted him about a potential switch to the world champions.

“So look, it's not unusual for there to be an exchange,” he told Sky Sports F1 after FP1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“I've known Anthony Hamilton for for 15, 16 years. Inevitably there's often an exchange during the course of a season, but there's quite a lot that seems to have been read into this.

Hamilton-Verstappen team up

“I had an exchange, Anthony’s a nice guy. He reached out I think, I can't remember, regarding around Sergio and he just asked an inquiring, suggestive question.

“Now I don't know what role Anthony plays in Lewis' set up or management, he's got some form of a relationship, I don't think he was inquiring about himself to come and drive.

“We're very happy with the drivers that we've got. But of course, you can understand, I mean, Lewis hasn’t won a race for almost two years, you can understand questions being asked. It is entirely logical and normal for those type of things to happen.

“And as I say I've always had a great relationship with Anthony, he’s a very nice guy, but there is no seat available, so it's really a non story," he continued.

"I know we're at the end of the year and we're trying to wrap things up here, but this is scraping the barrel.”

