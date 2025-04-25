Rock legends to perform at 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

It has been confirmed that one of the biggest rock bands of all time will take to the stage at this year's Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Global pop superstars Katy Perry and Benson Boone have already been named as headline acts as part of the Yasalam After-Race Concerts lineup, which will take place over the final weekend of the 2025 F1 campaign.

And event organisers have now announced that they will be joined at Etihad Park by rock royalty, Metallica, who will headline on Saturday December 6.

Metallica join star-studded Abu Dhabi list

"Metallica deliver life-changing shows," said David Powell of Ethara, as reported by Gulf News. "They’re the ultimate addition to this year’s lineup.

"Saturday is going to be a headbanger’s dream - F1 fans, brace yourselves."

With 125 million albums sold and nine Grammys to their name, the group are legends in the world of rock and roll, boasting iconic songs such as Master of Puppets and Enter Sandman.

Metallica are the latest in a long line of iconic acts, including the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Beyonce, Aerosmith and Prince, to have performed at the highly anticipated event.

Tickets for the showpiece event are already on sale, with the fourth and final headline act set to be announced on Friday.

