Verstappen Abu Dhabi 2021 controversy marked with Red Bull deal

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has a new deal available with his Red Bull team, marking his controversial maiden championship victory which was claimed on this day in 2021.

At the final race of the 2021 F1 season, Verstappen and reigning champion Lewis Hamilton headed into the season finale on equal points, with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix set to be a title decider.

Both the drivers' and the constructors' championship were on a knife-edge ahead of the race at the Yas Marina circuit, with Mercedes eventually stealing the title in the team's standings despite ideal teamwork from Red Bull star Sergio Perez.

Mercedes' star driver Hamilton, on the other hand, was unable to retain his champion status and claim a historic eighth title thanks to an unfortunately-timed safety car.

With just five laps to go in the grand prix, the safety car was deployed due to a crash from the Williams of Nicholas Latifi.

After significant confusion, the safety car ended on lap 57 and the 2021 championship was to be decided with just one lap of racing.

Max Verstappen has now won four F1 championships with Red Bull

Verstappen Red Bull deal revealed

After a dramatic race to the line and a shock overtake from Verstappen, the Dutchman claimed his first F1 championship and put a stop to Hamilton's dominance in the sport.

Verstappen is now a four-time champion, and has won all of his titles consecutively since that first success.

