Hamilton and Verstappen Abu Dhabi controversy left flagging as F1 scandal hits huge landmark

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton's epic Abu Dhabi clash for the Formula 1 title will forever be remembered for its controversial outcome that handed the drivers' title to the Red Bull star.

Verstappen took advantage of highly controversial decisions by race control under the safety car at the Yas Marina Circuit to pass his fierce Mercedes rival on the last lap to snatch the F1 crown in 2021, denying the seven-time champion the chance to eclipse Michael Schumacher's record they both share.

To this day it remains a heavily debated subject by F1 fans, with Hamilton supporters raging over a perceived injustice over the affair.

But if it's justice they want, get to the back of the line. Arguably F1's biggest championship scandal is now 30 years old, and much like Abu Dhabi 2021, has a title result that has as much chance of being overturned than Michael Masi being welcomed back into a Mercedes motorhome anytime soon.

Max Verstappen consoles Lewis Hamilton after winning the 2021 title

Michael Schumacher vs Damon Hill hits 30

We are of course talking about the infamous Schumacher and Damon Hill collision from the 1994 season at the Australian Grand Prix in Adelaide for the final race. Was this scandal bigger than Abu Dhabi 2021? Have your say in our GPFans poll at the bottom of the page.

Heading into the race, Hill trailed Schumacher by one point so knew he had to beat his rival to win the title in an extraordinary season blighted by tragedy and controversy.

Hill had by default become Williams' lead driver following the tragic death of Ayrton Senna at the third race in Imola, at which point Benetton's fast rising star Schumacher had already racked up three wins and looked set to dominate the campaign.

But Hill valiantly fought back throughout the year, taking full advantage of Schumacher being disqualified at Spa and Silverstone (where he collected a two-race ban) and then beating his rival at the penultimate race at the Japanese Grand Prix with one of the all-time great wet weather drives to set up the grand finale.

For race day, there was a big twist as Nigel Mansell in the sister Williams took pole ahead of Schumacher and Hill but that soon became irrelevant, after he was passed by both at the first corner.

Michael Schumacher and Damon Hill were fierce rivals in the 1990s

Did Schumacher hit Hill?

The chase was then on. Schumacher and Hill drove off into the distance, but Hill was keeping up the pressure until on lap 35 the German star cracked. After running wide, his front wheel heavily collided with a wall off-circuit at an angle, before he clumsily rejoined the track.

Crucially, Hill following closely but behind a preceding corner, was blind to this and, after successfully navigating the corner, had more momentum heading into the following corner.

Sensing he had one chance to pass the Benetton, Hill made a move on the inside of the right hander only for Schumacher to chop across and drive into his rival.

The move saw Schumacher career off circuit and out of the race and, while Hill continued, he had to pit at the end of the lap and retire the car - having been left helpless and shaking his head as the Williams mechanics desperately tried to fix his front suspension as a result of the huge whack it took from Schumacher's B194.

Schumacher waited at the corner of the incident to see if Hill would make it back round. When the zero-numbered Williams failed to appear he could barely hide his smile as he knew a Hill non-finish crowned him world champion.

Damon Hill put heavy pressure on Michael Schumacher in Australia

Was 1994 F1's biggest championship scandal?

Huge questions over the race remain - some will never be answered like was Schumacher's car already damaged prior to his mad lunge on Hill?

Today, it would be hard to see with the benefits of multiple telemetry and camera angles how a similar move to Schumacher's swipe by a driver could escape unpunished.

Indeed, Schumacher's tactic backfired three years later when he deployed a similar move on Jacques Villeneuve that led to the FIA disqualifying him from that year's world championship.

So while Abu Dhabi 2021 has its place in F1's most controversial moments, even with the social media gasoline to throw on the bonfire - it will never compare to the scandal of the 1994 championship finale.

