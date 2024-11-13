HISTORIC Hamilton-Newey team up set for Las Vegas Grand Prix appearance

An iconic Formula 1 car previously driven by Lewis Hamilton has been put up for sale.

The announcement comes ahead of this month's Las Vegas Grand Prix, where Hamilton will feature for the last time as a Mercedes driver.

The 39-year-old has just three races left with the Brackley-based outfit having agreed a sensational deal to join major rivals Ferrari from next season.

Chasing an eighth world championship, he hopes a change in scenery will result in a change in fortunes following a series of disappointing campaigns with his current employers.

Hamilton had hoped to go out on a high before moving on to pastures new, and following two surprise victories at Silverstone and Spa prior to the summer break, had been touted as an unlikely championship contender.

But a significant drop-off in form since returning from the mid-season interval, has seen the 105-time race winner cut a largely frustrated figure.

Lewis Hamilton has endured a frustrating final campaign at Mercedes

Hamilton is excited to embark on a new chapter with Ferrari next year

Own a piece of Hamilton history

But while Hamilton is now firmly looking towards the future, F1 enthusiasts and fans of the Brit have been given an opportunity to purchase a piece of history.

Back in 2006, Hamilton got behind the wheel of the McLaren-Mercedes MP4-21 as he completed a test for the team before being signed as a full-time driver the following year.

Just months after his GP2 title victory in 2006, Hamilton was invited to the Silverstone track to partake in a test with McLaren, driving the team's 2006 F1 car.

It was also the only Adrian Newey-designed car he ever drove, with the design mastermind moving on to achieve greatness at Red Bull, never crossing paths again with Hamilton.

Having been restored in 2019 by McLaren Racing Heritage, the vehicle is now set to go up for auction with RM Sothebys.com during the Las Vegas GP weekend, with a starting price of between £2,200,000-£2,700,000.

