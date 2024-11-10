Hamilton Ferrari future speculated as SHOCK driver replacement identified

An FIA steward has made a bold call regarding whether Lewis Hamilton will be replaced at Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion will move to the iconic team in 2025, in a bid to secure a record-breaking eighth world title.

Hamilton will leave behind an extraordinary legacy at Mercedes, a team where he achieved six of his world titles and dominated the hybrid era in F1.

However, his departure will allow Mercedes junior driver Kimi Antonelli to step up in 2025 and make his full-time F1 debut.

Can Lewis Hamilton achieve championship success at Ferrari?

Kimi Antonelli will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Johnny Herbert discusses Lewis Hamilton Ferrari replacement

Several F1 teams have turned towards youth for their 2025 driver lineup, with five rookies featuring in next year's lineup, one of which includes Ferrari star Ollie Bearman, who will join Haas.

Now, FIA steward Johnny Herbert has suggested that if Bearman impresses at Haas, he could have a chance of replacing Hamilton at Ferrari. "For me, the thing that proved what he could achieve was in Brazil, a circuit he had never been to before," Herbert said.

"It is a tricky circuit and he was pretty much on top of it. He went top of the leaderboard on the first free practice on Friday and in two laps was on top of the board.

"He seems to be able to adapt and show speed. That is a really good sign for next year which is going to be important for him at Haas to try and dominate Ocon.

Could we see Ollie Bearman back at Ferrari?

"That is exciting as it’s another Brit and potentially down the line with the relationship he has got with Ferrari, who knows he could be joining Ferrari at the end of Lewis’s time there whenever that may be.

"So, there is a good replacement already there and Ferrari are very aware that he is someone they want to give a chance to when the opportunity arises."

