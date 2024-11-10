close global

F1 News Today: Verstappen break plans revealed as MAJOR 2025 driver announcement confirmed

Max Verstappen’s plans during the Formula 1 break have been revealed in a mental health charity announcement.

F1 makes MAJOR 2025 driver announcement

Formula 1 have confirmed a huge driver announcement.

FIA boss reveals EARLY Las Vegas GP inspection

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has revealed an early inspection at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

F1 team 'set to REPLACE' new driver signing BEFORE 2025 season

A Formula 1 team are considering ditching their new driver signing before the start of the 2025 season, according to reports.

Red Bull chief reveals Verstappen DOUBTS in big bet

A Red Bull chief has revealed doubts about Max Verstappen after they engaged in a bet involving the world champion.

Verstappen F1 break plans revealed in mental health announcement
F1 Off The Track

Verstappen F1 break plans revealed in mental health announcement

  • Yesterday 19:57
F1 News Today: Hamilton told to CANCEL Ferrari contract as Wolff confirms Mercedes release
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton told to CANCEL Ferrari contract as Wolff confirms Mercedes release

  • Yesterday 18:16

Latest News

Ferrari

Ferrari announce NEW signing ahead of Hamilton arrival

  • 24 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Audi release statement as TEAM SALE rumours emerge

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton Ferrari future speculated as SHOCK driver replacement identified

  • 2 hours ago
Red Bull F1 News

Major Perez RETIREMENT update emerges as Red Bull consider axe

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen break plans revealed as MAJOR 2025 driver announcement confirmed

  • Today 07:27
GPFans Recap

Hamilton Ricciardo comparison made as Mercedes confirm HUGE change - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

F1 Standings

