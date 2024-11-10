F1 News Today: Verstappen break plans revealed as MAJOR 2025 driver announcement confirmed
Max Verstappen’s plans during the Formula 1 break have been revealed in a mental health charity announcement.
F1 makes MAJOR 2025 driver announcement
Formula 1 have confirmed a huge driver announcement.
FIA boss reveals EARLY Las Vegas GP inspection
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has revealed an early inspection at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
F1 team 'set to REPLACE' new driver signing BEFORE 2025 season
A Formula 1 team are considering ditching their new driver signing before the start of the 2025 season, according to reports.
Red Bull chief reveals Verstappen DOUBTS in big bet
A Red Bull chief has revealed doubts about Max Verstappen after they engaged in a bet involving the world champion.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec