Verstappen F1 break plans revealed in mental health announcement
Max Verstappen’s plans during the Formula 1 break have been revealed in a mental health charity announcement.
Following back-to-back races in Austin, Mexico and Brazil, F1 will enjoy a brief hiatus before a return to Las Vegas.
Verstappen emerged from the triple-header with an extended lead ahead of Lando Norris in the drivers’ standings, with 62 points now separating them.
After securing a legendary victory in Brazil, the Dutchman is within touching distance of his fourth world title, as a championship showdown now looks unlikely for the McLaren star.
Max Verstappen to compete in The Race for Mental Health
Verstappen will not use the brief break in F1 to rest however, and is set to return to the track for a sim racing event, The 23 Hours of Zolder.
The event, named The Race for Mental Health, will take place this weekend between November 9-10, and was organised by sim racer Jimmy Broadbent to support mental health charity Mind.
Verstappen was confirmed as part of the racing lineup by Broadbent on social media, with the champion having previously competed in events such as iRacing's 24 Hours of Spa.
Oh yeah, this guy is racing too.— Jimmy Broadbent (@JimmyBroadbent) October 11, 2024
Full time sim racer, part time F1 driver @Max33Verstappen pic.twitter.com/Vcmft6sJ19
The 2024 race is not the first time Verstappen has participated in the event for charity, and turned up undercover last year.
"Max turned up incognito at another team last year. I didn't know he was racing until he was on the track with us," Broadbent revealed to Forbes.
"And not only did he participate, but he also donated a large portion of his own money to the charity, which is amazing.
"My main goal was to raise as much money as possible for this great cause. So to have the current F1 world champion, an IndyCar legend and a current GT driver participate is really cool."
