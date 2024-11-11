close global

F1 News Today: Verstappen rift opens as Ferrari star reveals ANGER over team-mate claim

Jos Verstappen has shared the team-mate he would prefer to see alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull in 2025 - in contrast to his son's choice.

Ferrari star reveals ANGER over team-mate claim

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has admitted he was very angry with claims made regarding himself and his relationship with team-mate Carlos Sainz after the Mexican Grand Prix.

F1 star set for SHOCK Red Bull drive as Perez rumours swirl

Red Bull are soon set to give one Formula 1 star the chance to impress in their machinery, it has been claimed.

Hamilton pays LEGENDARY Schumacher tribute in official release

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has paid a stunning tribute to fellow seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher in his latest release.

Hamilton outshines Verstappen and rivals for big 2024 win

Mercedes superstar and seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has come out on top against the likes of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris in his latest 2024 win.

F1 News Today: Verstappen break plans revealed as Perez RETIREMENT rumours grow
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen break plans revealed as Perez RETIREMENT rumours grow
  • Yesterday 16:40

  • Yesterday 16:40
F1 News Today: Hamilton told to CANCEL Ferrari contract as Wolff confirms Mercedes release
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton told to CANCEL Ferrari contract as Wolff confirms Mercedes release
  • November 9, 2024 18:16

  • November 9, 2024 18:16

Red Bull

Ex-Red Bull driver in MID SEASON team switch as 2025 signing announced
  • 30 minutes ago

  • 30 minutes ago
Audi F1 BOMBSHELL revealed over disputed team sale
  • 1 hour ago

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen rift opens as Ferrari star reveals ANGER over team-mate claim
  • 2 hours ago

  • 2 hours ago
Perez RETIREMENT speculation emerges as drivers blindsided by replacement option - GPFans F1 Recap
  • Yesterday 23:57

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 driver reveals UNUSUAL response to F1 axe
  • Yesterday 22:57

  • Yesterday 22:57
Ferrari

Ferrari star reveals ANGER over team-mate claim
  • Yesterday 21:57

  • Yesterday 21:57
