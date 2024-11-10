F1 star set for SHOCK Red Bull drive as Perez rumours swirl

Red Bull are soon set to give one Formula 1 star the chance to impress in their machinery, it has been claimed.

The claim comes as rumours swirl over Sergio Perez's future within the team, despite the Mexican having a contract for next season.

Perez has not finished on the podium since the Chinese Grand Prix back in April, and his chronic underperformance has contributed to Red Bull being surpassed in the constructors' standings by both McLaren and Ferrari.

Team chief Christian Horner cast doubts over Perez's future after telling the media that it was a performance-based business after his woeful home race outing in Mexico, adding that difficult decisions may have to be made in the future.

Yuki Tsunoda set for Red Bull test

Earlier this season, Daniel Ricciardo had been reportedly in contention to replace Perez during the summer break. However, at the time, Red Bull stuck with their man, and just weeks later, Ricciardo himself was axed from Visa Cash App RB.

In his place came Liam Lawson - the man many believe is being lined up to replace Perez in the main team. There have also been recent links to up-and-coming Williams star Franco Colapinto.

One name massively overlooked, it seems, when it comes to potential Perez replacements is Yuki Tsunoda. Despite being a driver within the Red Bull pool, the Japanese driver has rarely been linked with a promotion to the main team.

Now, though, he is reportedly set to get the chance to impress, according to former F1 driver turned pundit and FIA steward Johnny Herbert.

Speaking to Vision4Sport, who offer hospitality for next year's Monaco Grand Prix (click here for tickets), Herbert explained: “They have stuck with Yuki and he’s improved,"

"And he might feel frustrated that hasn’t been given a chance. But I hear he is going to have a test with the Red Bull car soon. Otherwise, there is nowhere else to go for those guys.”

Tsunoda has performed well in 2024, out-performing now former team-mate Ricciardo for most of the season.

Last time out in Brazil, the Japanese driver also put in an impressive display in the wet in qualifying, putting his VCARB P3 on the grid for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

