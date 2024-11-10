F1 star set for SHOCK Red Bull drive as Perez rumours swirl
F1 star set for SHOCK Red Bull drive as Perez rumours swirl
Red Bull are soon set to give one Formula 1 star the chance to impress in their machinery, it has been claimed.
The claim comes as rumours swirl over Sergio Perez's future within the team, despite the Mexican having a contract for next season.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen break plans revealed as MAJOR 2025 driver announcement confirmed
READ MORE: Mercedes announce Hamilton change ahead of Las Vegas GP
Perez has not finished on the podium since the Chinese Grand Prix back in April, and his chronic underperformance has contributed to Red Bull being surpassed in the constructors' standings by both McLaren and Ferrari.
Team chief Christian Horner cast doubts over Perez's future after telling the media that it was a performance-based business after his woeful home race outing in Mexico, adding that difficult decisions may have to be made in the future.
Yuki Tsunoda set for Red Bull test
Earlier this season, Daniel Ricciardo had been reportedly in contention to replace Perez during the summer break. However, at the time, Red Bull stuck with their man, and just weeks later, Ricciardo himself was axed from Visa Cash App RB.
In his place came Liam Lawson - the man many believe is being lined up to replace Perez in the main team. There have also been recent links to up-and-coming Williams star Franco Colapinto.
One name massively overlooked, it seems, when it comes to potential Perez replacements is Yuki Tsunoda. Despite being a driver within the Red Bull pool, the Japanese driver has rarely been linked with a promotion to the main team.
READ MORE: Red Bull announce Perez release ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix
Now, though, he is reportedly set to get the chance to impress, according to former F1 driver turned pundit and FIA steward Johnny Herbert.
Speaking to Vision4Sport, who offer hospitality for next year's Monaco Grand Prix (click here for tickets), Herbert explained: “They have stuck with Yuki and he’s improved,"
"And he might feel frustrated that hasn’t been given a chance. But I hear he is going to have a test with the Red Bull car soon. Otherwise, there is nowhere else to go for those guys.”
Tsunoda has performed well in 2024, out-performing now former team-mate Ricciardo for most of the season.
Last time out in Brazil, the Japanese driver also put in an impressive display in the wet in qualifying, putting his VCARB P3 on the grid for the Brazilian Grand Prix.
READ MORE: Former F1 boss warns Hamilton to CANCEL Ferrari contract
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton blasted for being 'TOO OLD' for F1 in brutal rant
- 29 minutes ago
F1 star set for SHOCK Red Bull drive as Perez rumours swirl
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton pays LEGENDARY Schumacher tribute in official release
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen break plans revealed as Perez RETIREMENT rumours grow
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton outshines Verstappen and rivals for big 2024 win
- Today 15:57
Red Bull star calls for F1 CHANGE in strange McLaren rant
- Today 14:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec