Axed F1 star Ricciardo pictured in NEW team gear
Former Red Bull Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has been pictured sporting new team gear following his axe from the sport in September.
The Australian was sacked by Visa Cash App RB back in September, three months before his contract with the team was set to expire.
Ricciardo joined the team midway through 2023 but struggled to replicate the form which previously made him one of the most sought-after drivers on the grid.
As a result, Red Bull wielded their ruthless axe, putting in their reserve driver Liam Lawson for the remainder of 2024 to assess him ahead of next season.
Ricciardo offers update after F1 axe
Having shot to stardom while at Red Bull in the early stages of his career before enduring disappointing spells with Renault and McLaren, the eight-time race winner had ambitions of working his way back into the fold at the reigning constructors' champions.
But, having failed to consistently feature in the points at RB - in addition to being outperformed by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda - that prospect failed to materialise.
Ricciardo has given little away as he considers his next move, but has no shortage of options having been offered the chance to feature in various motorsport series across the world in the weeks since his F1 departure.
He appears to be enjoying life away from the track, however, keeping his loyal fans updated on what he's been getting up to on social media.
Ricciardo has taken to Instagram once again to share some images of his recent trip to Buffalo, New York, where he turned out in support of the city's NFL team for whom his friend Josh Allen is quarterback.
Ricciardo has made no secret of his love of American football in the past and was spotted wearing some of the Buffalo Bill's merchandise as he took in their victory over the Miami Dolphins at the Highmark Stadium.
