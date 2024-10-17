Ricciardo makes US GP appearance despite axe

Daniel Ricciardo is still splashed across Formula 1 branding at the United States Grand Prix in Austin despite being axed.

The Australian was dropped from VCARB after the Singapore GP, and replaced by rookie Liam Lawson for the remainder of the 2024 season.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner searches for Red Bull replacement as Verstappen and Piquet celebrate WEDDING

WATCH: Lawson to take grid penalty, Mercedes bring final upgrade for US GP

READ MORE: Red Bull forced into IMMEDIATE car change after FIA investigation

The 35-year-old's performance had declined since he rejoined the grid in 2023, failing to get out of Q1 on multiple occasions, and being largely outperformed by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

With the fan favourite unable to better his previous results, Lawson has been given the nod over the Honey Badger.

Daniel Ricciardo was axed by VCARB after a tough season

Fans of the F1 star are pleased to see him still represented in Austin

Ricciardo still represented in Austin despite axe

With what could have been one last flourish, Ricciardo set the fastest lap of the race as the chequered flag fell at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

While Red Bull have offered the 35-year-old an ambassadorial role, his replacement as a full-time driver on the grid looks to have spelled the end of his racing career in F1.

However, the popular driver is still front and centre when it comes to marketing around Austin's Circuit of the Americas (COTA) for race weekend.

Decked in cowboy gear, Ricciardo can be seen surrounded by his former rivals, including Brits Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton, much to the F1 fans' delight.

One X user commented: "As he should be!"

Another wrote: "I will honor his career forever. I will miss his smile, I hope he visits a lot."

READ MORE: Ricciardo 'RETIREMENT' revealed in heartwarming social post

Related