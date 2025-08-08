Daniel Ricciardo issues rare F1 future update in surprising location

F1 favourite Daniel Ricciardo has provided a rare update on his future after being stopped for an interview in an unusual location.

The Australian racer was stopped by a fan as he made his way through LAX airport this week, and kindly took some time to answer a few questions about his time in the sport.

The footage was shared on Instagram, where he was described as 'a class act'.

When asked how it felt to live the dream of so many youngsters across the world, he replied: “It took me a long time to realise I was actually doing it, because yeah, it’s a dream and you think about it as a kid.

“And when you’re there and you make it, you’re like, ‘wow’. It happens very quick, but I mean obviously, I’m very appreciative for the career that I had and very grateful to do what I loved for some time.”

On whether it was possible to replicate the adrenaline rush of driving an F1 car, he admitted: “No…second half of my life I’ll try and find that another way, I guess.”

Daniel Ricciardo has previously been linked with a return to F1 with Cadillac

Ricciardo unlikely to return to F1

Ricciardo made his breakthrough at Toro Rosso back in 2012, before being promoted to Red Bull in 2014, where he spent five seasons driving alongside Sebastian Vettel and an up-and-coming Max Verstappen.

He went on to race for Renault and McLaren, before joining Racing Bulls (then Visa Cash App RB) in 2023, but was unable to rediscover the kind of form which had previously made him one of the most sought-after drivers on the grid.

The 36-year-old was replaced by Jack Doohan midway through last season, and despite speculation regarding a potential return to the grid, appears to have waved goodbye to F1 for good.

He has kept himself busy since being exiting the sport, spending time travelling the world on holiday and putting much of his energy into promoting his clothing brand, Enchante.

