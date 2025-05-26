‘I’m confident’ - Daniel Ricciardo Cadillac deal given defiant verdict by F1 paddock insider

A confident verdict has been issued on whether fan-favourite Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo could be making a comeback to the sport with Cadillac next season.

The Aussie star was dropped midway through 2024 by Red Bull's junior outfit RB, bringing his tumultuous career to an abrupt end to the dismay of his legions of fans.

READ MORE: FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty

Not all hope was lost however when it was officially announced in March that from 2026, the grid would be welcoming an 11th team to the paddock who were suddenly looking for experienced drivers to race under the Cadillac name.

Many got their hopes up that this could provide Ricciardo with the chance to return to F1 despite the 35-year-old himself using his rare interactions with fans since leaving the grid to confirm he was 'done' with the sport.

Speaking exclusively to GPFans at last weekend's Monaco GP, popular paddock photographer Kym Illman has now revealed his defiant verdict on Ricciardo's future.

When asked whether fans could expect to see Danny Ric back next year, Illman stated: "No. Not going to fit, absolutely not."

Illman implied he has sources within the paddock who would know for sure, adding: "I know stuff, he won't be back.

"I think others have reported it, but I feel confident he won't be back" he concluded.

Who are the candidates for Cadillac's F1 lineup?

So, if Illman is to be believed and Ricciardo really has called it quits on his time in F1, who are the drivers reportedly being weighed up as options for Cadillac's first F1 driver duo.

Well, naturally the pool of potentials largely consists of stars who are currently bidding their time in a reserve driver role after failing to secure a full-time drive for 2025.

Sauber F1 Team will also undergo major changes next season as they transform into Audi, and in preparation for the change, they signed a completely new driver duo this year, leaving Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu without a seat.

Zhou signed with Ferrari in the reserve driver role for this year and Bottas returned to his former Mercedes team to represent the Silver Arrows on social media whilst also taking up the job of test and reserve driver.

Both stars have been reported to be firmly on Cadillac's radar, as is American IndyCar driver Colton Herta, along with former F1 racer Mick Schumacher after the star was spotted at this year's Miami GP where Cadillac officially launched their look for 2026.

The name who has seemingly got the closest to securing a deal however is another of Red Bull's former talents, Sergio Perez.

Like Ricciardo, Perez fell victim to the brutal nature of being an underperforming driver among Red Bull's ranks and was replaced for 2025.

Ahead of the Miami GP weekend earlier month, the Mexican racer was reported to be in talks with the American team over a three-year contract. Since the first American race of the 2025 campaign, however, there has been no official announcement over Cadillac's driver decisions, with Ricciardo nor any of the aforementioned stars ruled out just yet.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton suffers awkward Ferrari silence as F1 star given Monaco penalty verdict

Related