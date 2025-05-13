Mercedes star named in ideal Cadillac F1 driver lineup

A Mercedes star has been backed to secure one of two coveted seats at Cadillac next season.

The American outfit are set to make their debut on the Formula 1 grid in 2026, and in doing so, will become the 11th team in the competition.

Preparations are well under way behind the scenes to ensure the team are ready to make an immediate impact, but arguably the most important pieces of the puzzle - the drivers - have yet to be found.

Now, former Haas chief Guenther Steiner has issued his verdict on the men he believes should be given the opportunity.

Steiner backs Bottas for 2026 seat

"If I were Cadillac, I would look at experienced drivers," Steiner said in an interview with F1 Explains.

"In a young team, it’s wise to bet on experienced drivers, people who can get the team going faster than, say, rookies.

"The ideal lineup for me is Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez. I would bring those two in."

Bottas spent five years alongside Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, before making the switch to Sauber in 2022.

He was axed by the team - which will transition to Audi next year - during the off-season, but was offered the chance to return to the Silver Arrows as a reserve driver for 2025.

Perez, meanwhile, has been repeatedly linked with the F1 newcomers after being recently ditched by Red Bull following a dismal campaign last time out.

Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon has previously hinted that he would ideally like one of the spots to be filled by an American driver, with IndyCar star Colton Herta firmly in the running.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton UNFOLLOWS Ferrari as British legend 'running out of time'

Related