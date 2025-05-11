Cadillac in 'race against time' to join F1 grid for 2026

Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon has claimed that the squad are in a ‘race against time’, as he outlined the mammoth task ahead of them before they join the F1 grid in 2026.

F1’s 11th team were only granted official entry onto the grid in March this year, and the team are still advertising for crucial roles at the team for their Silverstone base, such as a senior aerodynamics engineer.

The project has three bases in the United States in Indiana, North Carolina - where the engine department will be based - and Michigan, whilst there will be one UK base in ‘motorsport valley’ at Silverstone.

Cadillac’s split between bases is not unusual in F1, with Sauber’s operations split across Switzerland and Germany alongside hopes of a UK base as Audi prepare to take over for 2026.

However, Lowdon has expressed that it is a ‘race against time’ for Cadillac to be ready when they arrive at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix, and the Brit detailed the work that still needed to be completed.

“We are literally in a race against time,” Lowdon said to the Telegraph Sport in Miami.

“We’ve got clocks on all our walls at the factory at Silverstone counting down to FP1 in Australia in 2026 – and that date is not going to change.

“So we’ve got to build these cars. And before we build them we’ve got to manufacture parts. And before we manufacture parts we have to design the parts. And before that we’ve got to hire the people to design the parts. And before that we have to put the assets and infrastructure in place to hire the people to build them…

“Trying to balance all that last year when we had no certainty of entry was the trickiest time. Now we have certainty of entry, but we have a very small window in which to get it done.”

Who will race for Cadillac F1 in 2026?

Cadillac’s launch event at the Miami Grand Prix once again generated talk about who will occupy the two seats available in 2025, with Sergio Perez one of the favourites to obtain a drive.

It was also confirmed that Mick Schumacher had been in talks with the team to launch an F1 comeback, but Cadillac are still in a decision making phase in regards to their driver lineup.

In 2026, Cadillac and General Motors will enter an engine agreement with Ferrari who will provide the team their power units and gearboxes, whilst GM work to produce their own power units by 2029.

