F1 fans plead with Cadillac over Perez RETURN

Fans of axed Formula 1 star Sergio Perez interrupted Cadillac F1's Miami Grand Prix launch event with chants for the Mexican star, after rumours of a return to the sport.

Perez was axed from Red Bull at the end of the 2024 season, and opted to take a sabbatical from the sport, as options elsewhere appeared to be limited for the 2025 season.

However, Perez, his father and his management team have all stated that the Mexican is after a return to a full-time seat in the sport in recent months, and the opening up of two new seats with the new Cadillac team could provide an opportunity for the 35-year-old.

Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon revealed earlier in the year that he had held initial conversations with a number of drivers, including Perez, as the prospect of a Perez return for 2026 seems ever closer.

Now, fans at the Miami GP have been heard shouting "Checo, Checo, Checo," after gatecrashing a Cadillac party at the exclusive Queen Miami Beach hotspot, according Motosport.com.

Who will race with Cadillac in 2025?

Cadillac are set to unveil their team colours at the Miami GP, as the American-based team get ready for their first season in the sport.

Former F1 champion Mario Andretti, who is a director on the board for the new team, said late last year that the team will want an experienced F1 racer to sit alongside a young American racer.

That led to rumours linking the likes of Perez, Daniel Ricciardo, Colton Herta and Kevin Magnussen to the vacant seats.

However, the notion of wanting a young American racer doesn't seem to be as high on the new team's priority list anymore, with Lowdon suggesting that may have to wait.

That has instead meant that young drivers like Zhou Guanyu and Mick Schumacher who have some F1 experience have instead been touted for the seat alongside an experienced racer, with Perez believed to be one of the frontrunners for the new team.

