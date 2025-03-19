Perez in talks for F1 comeback

Sergio Perez has been revealed to be in talks with Graeme Lowdon, team principal of Cadillac, over a potential return to Formula 1.

Lowdon confirmed that he had been in contact with a number of drivers over the phone about their two race seats in 2026, including Perez.

The Mexican driver was axed from Red Bull at the end of last year and replaced by Liam Lawson, but his father and management team have made no secret of his desire to get back involved in the sport.

The confirmation of Cadillac as an 11th team on the grid however has provided additional hope for the likes of Perez, Valtteri Bottas and even Daniel Ricciardo, who all found themselves without a seat at the end of the 2024 season.

Cadillac talking to axed F1 drivers

Former F1 champion Mario Andretti, who is a director on the board of the new F1 team, recently revealed that Cadillac will be looking for an experienced driver to sit alongside a young American talent.

Recently, new team principal Lowdon has revealed that a plethora of initial phone calls have taken place with various drivers, including Perez and Bottas.

"It’s important for us to talk to a number of potential candidates," Lowdon told The Athletic

"Do we see experienced, capable drivers, very talented drivers who aren’t currently on the grid? Yes, we do.

"We are going to be quite busy talking to a few people. My phone’s certainly been busy, that’s for sure.

"There are easily half a dozen, if not more, candidates out there who offer extremely good credentials to be in Formula 1, or to be in Formula 1 again."

