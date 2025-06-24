Hamilton and Verstappen dynamic triggers PERFECT F1 team switch

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are two of the most famous champions to come from F1 thanks to their undeniable talent and domination in the modern era.

Hamilton earned six of his seven drivers' titles with Mercedes as they conquered the turbo-hybrid era between 2014 and 2021, whilst Verstappen is currently on the hunt for a record-equalling fifth consecutive drivers' title victory.

The British legend is now adjusting to life at Ferrari and the Dutchman will no doubt be questioning his future with Red Bull ahead of the 2026 regulation changes.

As the two champions navigate their own chances at the top, they may have to face a new threat from 2026 onwards- Cadillac F1 Team.

The American outfit will become the 11th team on the grid next year, and without even realising it, Hamilton and Verstappen may have handed them an ideal driver duo- here's how.

Everyone wants to race for Cadillac (well, unless you're Daniel Ricciardo apparently) but no star seems closer to a deal than Sergio Perez, whose management maintain he is in talks with several teams to return to the track.

The Mexican racer was dropped by Red Bull at the end of the 2024 season having failed to live up to Christian Horner and Helmut Marko's expectations, but since his exit, the second Red Bull seat has brought nothing but failure.

Perez raced against Verstappen in his prime and consistently brought home race wins and vital points alongside the four-time champion prior to his drop in form, which, when compared to the performances of his subsequent replacements, really don't seem too bad now!

In hindsight, the 35-year-old was exactly what Red Bull needed at the time and what they are struggling to find now in his absence- a driver who is willing to play the team game and support Verstappen as his No.2.

Checo's career highlight as Verstappen's team-mate sounds awfully similar to another star's trajectory- none other than Hamilton's former No.2 Valtteri Bottas.

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas could make an ideal lineup for Cadillac in F1

Perez and Bottas share many traits that would certainly be attractive to Cadillac.

Both stars spent a large chunk of their F1 career playing the team game, giving way to a champion and learning how to prioritise picking up points for the constructors' standings.

Not only that but having spent multiple campaigns with such seasoned teams as Mercedes and Red Bull, both Perez and Bottas have an awful lot of experience on how a successful F1 team functions, something Cadillac will be in need of as they head for their maiden campaign.

It was previously suggested that the American brand were only after one experienced driver, with the second seat being held for a young American star, but Cadillac have an exciting opportunity to bring back two stars of the sport who were arguably left out of a full-time seat without fulfilling their potential.

The young hotshot can be signed further down the line once Cadillac have settled in but in order to hit the ground running, Perez and Bottas' expertise would be invaluable to teaching Cadillac everything they need to know about how to not only win races, but carve champions.

Graeme Lowdon and his new F1 team will need to act quick however, Perez has been confirmed to be in talks with multiple teams for a return and thanks to his role as Mercedes' reserve driver and social media icon, Bottas could also be at the forefront of many contract conversations.

The Finnish racer loves to stir the pot and most recently implied he wasn't after a Cadillac seat just yet. To that, we present Cadillac with Mick Schumacher. The 26-year-old son of an F1 icon who has admitted a return to the sport is still on his mind despite competing in WEC with Alpine.

If Bottas doesn't fancy the challenge, Schumacher also boasts the experience with Mercedes, having been their reserve driver prior to Bottas, yet likely has at least another decade of racing left in him- sounds like the perfect timeline to us!

