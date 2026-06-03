F1 News Today: Monaco Grand Prix renamed as Gucci take £150m gamble
F1 News Today: Monaco Grand Prix renamed as Gucci take £150m gamble
The day's biggest F1 news!
As preparations ramp up to turn the streets of Monaco into an F1 venue, organisers will be using different signage this year, after a name change for the iconic race.
Monaco has been on the F1 calendar consistently since 1955 (barring a year off in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic), and actually made its debut before that, in 1950.
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F1 and the $150m Gucci gamble
When Alpine announced its major title sponsorship deal with high-end fashion brand Gucci it was seen as a major coup for F1, but in reality it was the other way around.
While the popularity of F1 continues to skyrocket in the ‘Drive to Survive’, the once mighty Gucci brand is struggling these days, and it needs something to make it cool again.
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New F1 Lego Aston Martin unveiled and of course it has problems
A new Aston Martin Lego F1 car has been released and, true to form, it's come with a few issues.
Aston Martin have been F1's disaster story of the 2026 season. Instead of moving towards the top of the pecking order thanks to the help of Adrian Newey, the team have not only been down on performance but also have been suffering the vibrations from the Honda engine.
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Mercedes F1 drivers warned over skulduggery and tricks in title fight
An F1 pundit has warned Mercedes and their two drivers about the brewing battle at the team.
With Mercedes the dominant outfit in 2026, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli have found themselves in a drivers' championship battle, with Antonelli currently leading that by 43 points.
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'The most disgusting place': Monaco Grand Prix drips with glamour but it has a seedy side too
The Monaco Grand Prix is perhaps the most glamorous event in world sport, but it also has a seedy side according to a prominent F1 insider.
This weekend in the tiny principality the 78-lap race will once again capture the world’s attention as the 2026 showpiece again takes place on the brutally tight street circuit.
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