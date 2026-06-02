Oscar Piastri replacement? McLaren hand F1 test run to champion driver
Oscar Piastri replacement? McLaren hand F1 test run to champion driver
A young driver has been testing for McLaren
A championship-winning driver has been testing McLaren F1 machinery recently, coinciding with reports Red Bull are eyeing up driver Oscar Piastri.
Max Verstappen is the champagne cork that, once released, will open up the F1 driver market, with rumours suggesting he could either leave Red Bull or the sport entirely.
Red Bull are said to be taking the chance of a Verstappen exit seriously, and have lined up Piastri as a possible replacement should he decide to leave.
On the intensifying rumours, Oscar Piastri told Sky Sports: "There's obviously not been any discussions or anything but it's flattering, yes. There's not really much more than that, really.
"Hopefully it proves my stock as a driver, which is a nice thing, but I'm very happy with where I am.
"I've got a lot of confidence in this team that we're going to be able to win races and hopefully championships in the future, so I'm very happy where I am."
"I've got a good relationship with McLaren, so why change?"
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Leonardo Fornaroli tests with McLaren
Elsewhere, McLaren have been busy with their Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) in Austin at the F1 track the Circuit of the Americas (COTA).
Here McLaren reserve driver and 2025 Formula 2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli drove the 2023 MCL60 around the track in a two-day test as part of his progression in their Driver Development Programme.
In his third TPC test, he completed 77 laps (425km) across two days of running on Wednesday and Thursday, and his run plan consisted of a mix of long and short runs, grid start procedures, and formation lap practice.
Fornaroli said after the test: "It’s always amazing to drive an F1 car. I’m grateful to McLaren for giving me another opportunity to get behind the wheel of the MCL60.
"I’m getting more comfortable with the car and also the team. The run plan was a step up from my last test in Silverstone. We got to do some practice starts, which continued to give me a better understanding of what it takes to drive an F1 car in a session. Everyone in the DDP programme continues to support and push me with these tests as I continue my development.
“This was my first time driving around COTA. I really enjoyed it, and I am already looking forward to my next opportunity in an F1 car. Until then, I’ll be supporting the F1 team in the simulator for the Monaco GP.”
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