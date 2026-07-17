Charles Leclerc convinced Max Verstappen was a 'bad person'

Max Verstappen is often portrayed as a villain in the media

Charles Leclerc has said that he previously thought four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen was a 'bad person'.

Verstappen and Leclerc have been rivals for many years, coming up against each other in karting due to the pair being the same age.

In F1, they have gone on to fight each other hard for race victories over the years, most notably in 2022, but Verstappen is the more successful driver having claimed four world championship titles so far in his career.

Article continues under video

In 2019, their first true battle unfolded at the Austrian Grand Prix, with Verstappen ultimately taking the win. The following weekend in Silverstone, the tension flared up once again. Although the rivalry sometimes flirted with the edge, it never crossed into outright hostility, and they are believed to be good friends away from the track.

Speaking to Sky Sports Italy, Leclerc revealed that their current friendship wasn’t always the case. In fact, there was a time when both drivers believed the other was a bad person, according to the Ferrari driver.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen signs McLaren deal, Norris gets bad news for Belgian GP

Verstappen and Leclerc didn't always see eye-to-eye

Leclerc explained to the Italian outlet that off-track friendliness takes a back seat during a race.

"When you’re on the track, it’s all business," he said. "We’ve both matured over the years, and life has changed dramatically since we first started out.

"Back then, I truly believed he was a bad person - and he felt the same about me. Growing up taught us that people are different off track, which has completely transformed our relationship."

There is an adorable video from their karting days that often circulates on social media, where Verstappen complains about Leclerc pushing him off the race track.

When the interviewer asks Leclerc about it, he simply replies: "Nothing, it's just an inchident on the race."

READ MORE: Max Verstappen's manager issues new statement about F1 star's future and Red Bull exit clause

READ MORE: Red Bull told to replace Verstappen with F1 'gem'

Related