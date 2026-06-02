The 1997 F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve has spoken out about the opportunity for young drivers to progress in Canada.

In recent years the likes of Lance Stroll and Nicholas Latifi have represented Canada in F1, but they haven't progressed without assistance from their family.

Stroll is the son of businessman and billionaire Lawrence Stroll while Latifi's father, Michael Latifi, is also a billionaire businessman and the owner of Sofina Foods, their financial position giving their children the capital to afford racing in junior categories.

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Far from being the only F1 drivers from wealthy origins, Latifi and Stroll highlight a wider problem with modern motorsport in that it is inaccessible in the first place due to the high costs of racing, a point Villeneuve emphasised speaking to CBC News Toronto.

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Villeneuve: Pathway for Canadian drivers isn't there

Villeneuve explained: "The problem is the foundation. There's nothing to race in Canada. Because there's nothing to race, there's no interest for sponsors. There's no build-up. So the kids either have to go to the States or Europe. But then why would a sponsor be interested?"

The Canadian driver then added that once a driver reaches F1, sponsorship opens up, but it is getting to that stage which is the difficult part.

"Until they get to F1, which is global, then yes. But it's to get there that's the issue. Also, how the cost has risen. Not because it's expensive, but because people are willing to pay that amount of money," he continued.

"So teams don't need to find sponsors because they'll have rich dads paying. And I think the issue with that is, well, if racing is so popular that a lot of fathers who couldn't race want their kids to race.

"Also, racing is safe now compared to the 70s. In the 70s, a dad would say, 'No, you're not allowed to race otherwise you change your name, you're disowned, you're not my son anymore.' And now it's, 'Son, you will race that, yes you will race.'"

"Just take Formula 2 and the budgets used to be €2.5million. Now they're at €4.5million. There's not any more races. It stayed the same car they've been using for a few years. There's no reason. But a few people are changing.

"The target has moved and it doesn't make sense and there's no way you can get sponsorship for that. So you're kind of stuck."

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