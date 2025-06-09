Second F1 team named in Sergio Perez return talks

Former Red Bull F1 driver Sergio Perez has been linked with a surprise move to a current team on the grid, as rumours of his return to the sport get ever stronger.

Perez was axed by the Red Bull team in 2024, following four full seasons with the Milton Keynes-based outfit, where he claimed five grands prix victories and helped them claim two constructors' titles.

However, the recent performances of Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda in the second Red Bull car alongside Max Verstappen have improved Perez's standing in the sport, shining a different light on his dismal 2024 performances.

It has led to rumours that Perez could be a sought-after driver for 2026, with new regulations making it crucial for teams to have a stable driver lineup.

The outfit most strongly linked with acquiring Perez's services have been new team Cadillac, who are said to be seeking at least one experienced F1 racer for their first season in the sport in 2026.

Now, however, respected F1 pundit Lawrence Barretto has suggested that the Mexican racer could instead join a current team on the F1 grid, with Alpine reportedly holding talks with the 35-year-old.

"Perez took some time out with his family to evaluate his options and he ultimately realised he wanted back in," Barretto said in a column on the official F1 website. "So he and his management began exploring the market.

"My sources tell me the Mexican has spoken to multiple teams, including Cadillac and Alpine, about a return to a race seat next season. Perez is hungry to get back on the grid and it is that motivation that could be very appealing to teams in need of a driver."

Will Perez race in 2026?

Perez and his management team have made no secret of his desire to return to the sport, and he appears at the front of a long line of recently axed drivers that are also looking for a way back into the sport.

Valtteri Bottas, Zhou Guanyu and Mick Schumacher have also been linked with a move to the new Cadillac team, but Perez's recent role within a championship-winning team makes him the frontrunner.

However, could Alpine sweep in for the Mexican? The team's driver lineup is uncertain for 2026, with only Pierre Gasly nailed on to be at the team when new regulations sweep into the sport.

Jack Doohan was axed earlier this season and replaced by Franco Colapinto, but executive advisor Flavio Briatore has suggested that the move is one of several potential switches in 2025, as the team try to find the right combination.

Bottas recently revealed that he held talks with Alpine last year, but Perez would surely be the Enstone outfit's favoured choice, if they can tempt the Mexican to take a gamble on their future improvement.

