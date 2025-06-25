Sergio Perez drops Red Bull bombshell in stunning second driver claim

Axed F1 star Sergio Perez has made a stunning revelation whilst reflecting on the ill-fated end to his Red Bull career.

The Mexican spent four years alongside Max Verstappen at the Milton Keynes-based outfit, playing a crucial role in back-to-back constructors' title wins in 2022 and 2023.

Despite making a decent start in 2024, Perez's form suffered a dramatic collapse in form during the second half of the campaign and was relieved of his duties in December.

Liam Lawson was handed the opportunity to impress in 2025, but lasted just two races before being ditched in favour of Yuki Tsunoda.

But the Japanese racer has so far failed to live up to expectations, scoring just seven points in eight outings.

And speaking on the Desde el Paddock podcast, Perez has now revealed that Red Bull have since regretted letting him go.

“I know that deep down they are very sorry, I know that from a very good source," he said.

“People might think I'm happy about it, but no... we had a great team, and in the end it fell apart, little by little."

'Problems started when Adrian Newey left'

Perez put much of Red Bull's failings last season down to unrest off the track, as he added: “We didn't dominate in an era like Mercedes, which had an advantage with the engine.

“Here, the advantage was very small, and we had a great team. When Adrian Newey left, I think that's when a lot more problems started.

"Then Jonathan Wheatley [former sporting director] left, who was a fundamental part of the team.”

The 35-year-old may be without a seat in 2025, but he has yet to rule out a return to the grid next year, with debutants Cadillac favourites to secure his signature.

