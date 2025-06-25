close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Sergio Perez, Checo Perez, Red Bull, Abu Dhabi, 2024

Sergio Perez drops Red Bull bombshell in stunning second driver claim

Sergio Perez drops Red Bull bombshell in stunning second driver claim

Sergio Perez, Checo Perez, Red Bull, Abu Dhabi, 2024

Axed F1 star Sergio Perez has made a stunning revelation whilst reflecting on the ill-fated end to his Red Bull career.

The Mexican spent four years alongside Max Verstappen at the Milton Keynes-based outfit, playing a crucial role in back-to-back constructors' title wins in 2022 and 2023.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen insider opens up on switch as Aston Martin confirm new driver

Despite making a decent start in 2024, Perez's form suffered a dramatic collapse in form during the second half of the campaign and was relieved of his duties in December.

Liam Lawson was handed the opportunity to impress in 2025, but lasted just two races before being ditched in favour of Yuki Tsunoda.

But the Japanese racer has so far failed to live up to expectations, scoring just seven points in eight outings.

And speaking on the Desde el Paddock podcast, Perez has now revealed that Red Bull have since regretted letting him go.

“I know that deep down they are very sorry, I know that from a very good source," he said.

“People might think I'm happy about it, but no... we had a great team, and in the end it fell apart, little by little."

Sergio Perez spent four years at Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen

'Problems started when Adrian Newey left'

Perez put much of Red Bull's failings last season down to unrest off the track, as he added: “We didn't dominate in an era like Mercedes, which had an advantage with the engine.

“Here, the advantage was very small, and we had a great team. When Adrian Newey left, I think that's when a lot more problems started.

"Then Jonathan Wheatley [former sporting director] left, who was a fundamental part of the team.”

The 35-year-old may be without a seat in 2025, but he has yet to rule out a return to the grid next year, with debutants Cadillac favourites to secure his signature.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton reveals 'romantic feeling' as new love strengthens

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Aston Martin Yuki Tsunoda Milton Keynes-based outfit
Sergio Perez looking at 'SEVERAL options' for stunning return
Latest F1 News

Sergio Perez looking at 'SEVERAL options' for stunning return

  • June 20, 2025 10:57
Sergio Perez Alpine transfer chances given strange boost
F1 News & Gossip

Sergio Perez Alpine transfer chances given strange boost

  • June 12, 2025 10:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Apple and F1 'in talks' over seismic broadcasting change

  • 1 minute ago
Latest F1 News

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc crowned 'king of the hooligans'

  • 31 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull reveal Max Verstappen ban preparations ahead of Austrian GP

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Movie

The uncomfortable truth about the F1 movie

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Sergio Perez drops Red Bull bombshell in stunning second driver claim

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

iPhone users fume at Apple over bizarre F1 movie advert

  • 3 hours ago
More news

Most read

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
300.000+ views

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

  • 12 june
 FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 14 june
 FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
150.000+ views

FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP

  • 14 june
 Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
150.000+ views

Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix

  • 16 june
 Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered
100.000+ views

Red Bull plans confirmed for Max Verstappen ban as Daniel Ricciardo verdict delivered

  • 6 june
 FIA confirm 70-PLACE grid penalty ruling at Canadian Grand Prix
75.000+ views

FIA confirm 70-PLACE grid penalty ruling at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 15 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x