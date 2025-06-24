close global

Aston Martin STUNNED by Adrian Newey methods

Newey in Monaco with Aston Martin

2016 F1 world champion Nico Rosberg has suggested that design legend Adrian Newey is leaving Aston Martin aerodynamicists amazed with his approach to working.

Newey joined Aston Martin back in March as their managing technical partner, having spent 18 years at Red Bull, winning eight drivers' championships and six constructors' championships with the team.

The Brit is widely regarded as one of the greatest car designers of all time, with Newey-designed F1 cars having won 26 championships all told.

However, at 66 years old, Newey faces a huge late career task to try and turn Aston Martin into a championship-contending outfit, with the Silverstone team currently sat down in eighth in the constructors' standings.

Now, Rosberg has revealed the ins and outs of Newey's role with his new team, suggesting that some personnel have been left stunned by the way in which he operates.

"It's amazing, at Aston Martin they have the computers open with all sorts of data and he's at the front drawing," Rosberg told Sky Sports' F1 Show.

"He's the best car designer of all time and he's already got his act together. I've heard stories of him standing at his drawing board and all the Aston Martin aerodynamicists gawping. They follow his drawings."

Will Newey transform Aston Martin's fortunes?

2026 is a huge year for Aston Martin, with new regulations entering the sport. It will also be the first year that the full effects of Newey's influence will be felt.

The regulation changes could see a major shake up in the competitive order of F1, and Aston Martin will be hoping to make the most of whatever opportunities that may bring.

Team owner Lawrence Stroll has inputted millions of pounds worth of investment into the team, with new state of the art facilities and the capturing of top talent like Newey evidence of that, but he will be looking for some return on that investment in years to come.

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso will also have expectations that the team can provide him with a car capable of challenging for a 33rd career race victory, having not won a race since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix.

