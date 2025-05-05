F1 News Today: FIA announce late demotion as Red Bull penalty verdict issued at Miami Grand Prix
F1 News Today: FIA announce late demotion as Red Bull penalty verdict issued at Miami Grand Prix
Alpine Formula 1 star Pierre Gasly has been hit with a late demotion on the starting grid at the Miami Grand Prix.
FIA announce penalty verdict for Red Bull F1 star at Miami Grand Prix
The FIA have announced a penalty verdict after the stewards noted Red Bull star Yuki Tsunoda for a pit lane infringement during the Miami Grand Prix.
F1 star forced into shock retirement at Miami Grand Prix
The Miami Grand Prix has been interrupted by a virtual safety car after Ollie Bearman was forced to retire.
Lando Norris FUMES at Max Verstappen after Miami Grand Prix incident
Lando Norris was furious with Max Verstappen during the opening lap of the Miami Grand Prix, after he claimed the Red Bull star forced him wide as they battled for the lead.
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton FURIOUS as controversial incident prevents Miami Grand Prix win
Lewis Hamilton cut a frustrated figure during the Miami Grand Prix, as a controversial incident between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen cost the Brit a race win.
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul