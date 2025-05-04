FIA announce penalty verdict for Red Bull F1 star at Miami Grand Prix
FIA announce penalty verdict for Red Bull F1 star at Miami Grand Prix
The FIA have announced a penalty verdict after the stewards noted Red Bull star Yuki Tsunoda for a pit lane infringement during the Miami Grand Prix.
Following his pit stop midway through the race, Tsunoda was noted by the stewards for speeding in the pit lane which resulted in a rapid penalty verdict.
The Japanese driver was handed a five-second time penalty, which he will serve during his next pit stop or will be added onto his final race time if he does not pit again.
The sporting regulations state that the pit lane speed limit is 80km/h, with Tsunoda breaking that by 5.6km/h.
For safety reasons, the speed limit at Melbourne, Monaco, Zandvoort, and Singapore is 60km/h.
How did Tsunoda's penalty impact his Miami Grand Prix?
Following Tsunoda's pit stop, the Red Bull star progressed into the top 10 where he will just managed to keep Isack Hadjar in P11 behind him at bay by 0.168s after the penalty had been applied.
Tsunoda's solitary point means that he has broken his run of two races without a point for a Red Bull.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull and Mercedes handed DELETED LAPS verdict as FIA confirm Miami starting grid
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton FURIOUS as controversial incident prevents Miami Grand Prix win
- 35 minutes ago
FIA announce penalty verdict for Red Bull F1 star at Miami Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
F1 star forced into shock retirement at Miami Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Lando Norris FUMES at Max Verstappen after Miami Grand Prix incident
- 2 hours ago
F1 2025 Miami Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 3 hours ago
F1 drivers facing bizarre end to Miami Grand Prix in official FIA announcement
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun