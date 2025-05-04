FIA announce penalty verdict for Red Bull F1 star at Miami Grand Prix

The FIA have announced a penalty verdict after the stewards noted Red Bull star Yuki Tsunoda for a pit lane infringement during the Miami Grand Prix.

Following his pit stop midway through the race, Tsunoda was noted by the stewards for speeding in the pit lane which resulted in a rapid penalty verdict.

The Japanese driver was handed a five-second time penalty, which he will serve during his next pit stop or will be added onto his final race time if he does not pit again.

The sporting regulations state that the pit lane speed limit is 80km/h, with Tsunoda breaking that by 5.6km/h.

For safety reasons, the speed limit at Melbourne, Monaco, Zandvoort, and Singapore is 60km/h.

How did Tsunoda's penalty impact his Miami Grand Prix?

Following Tsunoda's pit stop, the Red Bull star progressed into the top 10 where he will just managed to keep Isack Hadjar in P11 behind him at bay by 0.168s after the penalty had been applied.

Tsunoda's solitary point means that he has broken his run of two races without a point for a Red Bull.

