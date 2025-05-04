Lando Norris FUMES at Max Verstappen after Miami Grand Prix incident

Lando Norris was furious with Max Verstappen during the opening lap of the Miami Grand Prix, after he claimed the Red Bull star forced him wide as they battled for the lead.

After a good start, Verstappen locked up at the first corner which enticed Norris to attempt an overtake but suddenly went wide off the track at Turn 2 and the Brit complained that he was 'forced off'.

"He [Verstappen] forced me off mate. What am I meant to do? Just drive into the wall or something?" Norris said over team radio.

"I was completely alongside?"

“Typical first lap," said Zak Brown over the incident. "Little elbows out I think that’s under review, doesn’t look like enough room was given to Lando there and he was up along side but we’ll see.”

Verstappen and Norris tangle at first corner in Miami

Whilst the incident between Norris and Verstappen was noted by race control, there was no further investigation with the McLaren star forced to fight his way through the field to reclaim his lost position.

The Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli benefitted over their brief tangle and rocketed his car into second place, with Norris losing three places as a result of the contact.

A virtual safety car was also brought out on lap two after Jack Doohan suffered a puncture due to contact with Liam Lawson, ruling the Aussie out of the race.

Lawson spun at the first corner due to the collision and dropped all the way down to P19 at the back of the order.

