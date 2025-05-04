F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton FURIOUS as controversial incident prevents Miami Grand Prix win

Lewis Hamilton cut a frustrated figure during the Miami Grand Prix, as a controversial incident between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen cost the Brit a race win.

Verstappen and Norris made contact on the opening lap of the Miami GP as the Brit attempted to overtake his rival, but went wide and left the track where he lost three positions.

Norris complained over team radio that Verstappen had 'forced him wide', but the incident was not placed under investigation by the stewards.

The championship rivals continued to tangle throughout the race, playing to Oscar Piastri's advantage who only extended his lead at the front of the field, but Norris eventually overtook Verstappen for second on lap 18.

However, the damage was already done and Piastri romped to the race victory ahead of Norris, whose race win chances were undone on lap one.

Despite fighting back into the top 10, Hamilton's Miami GP was dominated by a series of furious team radio messages delivered to his race engineer as he was stuck behind Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari team orders orchestrated a driver switch between Hamilton and Leclerc, but the delay left the champion frustrated where he exclaimed: "In China I got out of the way when you were on a different strategy."

When he was eventually told the cars were going to swap, he snapped back: "Have a tea break while you're at it, come on!"

Later in the race, when Hamilton was told Carlos Sainz was 1.4 seconds behind, the Brit snapped: "Want me to let him past as well?"

Jack Doohan and Ollie Bearman retired early from the grand prix, after the Alpine star suffered a puncture on the first lap and the Haas driver's engine blew up on lap 29. Both incidents triggered a virtual safety car.

A third virtual safety car was deployed after Gabriel Bortoleto became the third retirement of the Miami GP, and the Sauber stopped on the back straight after suffering from engine issues.

Liam Lawson became the fourth retirement, the floor of his Racing Bulls severely damaged which ensured he lacked the pace to continue in the race.

F1 Results: Miami Grand Prix 2025

1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 1:30.761 secs

2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +4.630

3. George Russell [Mercedes] - +37.644

4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +39.956

5. Alex Albon [Williams] - +48.067

6. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +55.502

7. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +57.036

8. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +60.186

9. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +60.577

10. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - +74.434

11. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +74.602

12. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +81.066

13. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +90.445

14. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - 1 LAP

15. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - 1 LAP

16. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - 1 LAP



DNF: Jack Doohan [Alpine]

DNF: Ollie Bearman [Haas]

DNF: Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber]

DNF: Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls]



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

