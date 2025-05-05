FIA issue race result announcement after late Red Bull PROTEST at Miami Grand Prix

The FIA have confirmed the stewards’ verdict after Red Bull launched a late protest at the Miami Grand Prix that could have resulted in a race result-altering verdict.

Red Bull’s protest was against Mercedes driver George Russell, who they claimed had failed to slow under yellow flags, an alleged breach of Appendix H, Article 2.5.5 b) of the International Sporting Code.

However, the FIA have confirmed that the protest has been rejected and was not founded, which means Russell maintains his podium finish of P3.

Red Bull claimed that whilst Russell lifted the throttle when the yellow flag was displayed, he did not reduce speed and therefore did not comply with the regulations.

Mercedes argued that the common practice accepted by all teams and the FIA is that significantly lifting the throttle in a yellow flag zone is considered as an appropriate reaction to yellow flags.

After reviewing the onboard footage, the stewards determined that Russell was slower than the regular racing speed in the yellow flag zone and had ‘discernibly reduced speed’ in line with Article 26.1 a) of the Sporting Regulations - the article Red Bull referenced in their protest.

As a result the protest was not upheld, and a protest forfeit was confirmed due to the late challenge.

Could Russell have received a penalty if the FIA ruled against him?

The usual penalty for failing to slow under yellow flags is a 10-second time penalty, which would have demoted Russell to P4 and promoted Max Verstappen to a podium finish.

Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz were also investigated after the race for failing to slow under yellow flags, but both drivers escaped a penalty and their race results remained intact.

Both were handed a warning, after the stewards found that the yellow flag was not visible to Sainz and Gasly once they had reviewed footage from the track.

Therefore, Sainz's P9 and points-scoring finish has been upheld, whilst Gasly managed to cling onto a P13 result.

