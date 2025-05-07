close global

Sergio Perez in demand as TWO more F1 teams compete for signature

At least two rival Formula 1 teams are reportedly fighting to sign Sergio Perez, as the Mexican driver prepares to make a full-time return to the sport.

Perez was axed from Red Bull at the end of the 2024 season, after his performances contributed to a drop to third in the constructors’ championship for the outfit, and he finished the season with a 285-point deficit to his team-mate Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings.

However, nearly six months later Perez’s name is being whispered around the F1 paddock after he revealed he had been in ‘talks’ with teams last month over a comeback.

Cadillac is currently the favourite to acquire the Mexican driver’s signature, with advisor Mario Andretti confirming that Perez is an option earlier in the year.

According to Autosport, Cadillac faces competition from at least two unnamed rival teams, as it appears Perez’s stock is rising once again in F1.

However, the report continued to state the availability of these teams depends on driver movements throughout the year, but reaffirms that Perez is a sought-after figure for 2026.

Will Perez return to F1?

Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda’s inability to perform consistently at Red Bull has perhaps softened team bosses' opinion of Perez, who - despite his disappointing results in 2024 - remains a six-time grand prix winner.

However, Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdown has refused to clarify as to whether Perez is the front-runner for one of their seats at the new F1 team, instead stating there are multiple candidates for the American outfit.

"Luckily for us, there are a lot of good drivers out there, unfortunately, we've not been able to be in the driver market until the entry was confirmed," he said earlier in the year.

"It's important for us to talk to a number of potential candidates. Do we see very talented drivers who currently aren't on the grid? Yes, we do.

"We are going to be quite busy talking to a few people, my phone's certainly been busy. What's a little bit difficult because of the situation that we're in as a new team, the timeline isn't as laid out as it normally is. It's normally quite clear for all of us involved in the driver negotiations.

"But there are easily half a dozen, if not more candidates out there who offer extremely good credentials to be in Formula 1 or to be in Formula 1 again."

Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Cadillac Mario Andretti Autosport
